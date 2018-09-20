iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF) Short Interest Update

iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,284,322 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the August 15th total of 847,175 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,913,413 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of ILF opened at $30.72 on Thursday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $39.54.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 402.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 382.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

