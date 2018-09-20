iRobot (IRBT) Shares Down 6.1% on Insider Selling

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)’s share price dropped 6.1% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $106.00 and last traded at $106.29. Approximately 1,004,142 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 959,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.14.

Specifically, COO Christian Cerda sold 59,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.58, for a total transaction of $6,394,662.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,857.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 48,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,374,626.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,519,711.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,296 shares of company stock worth $17,559,996 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

IRBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Sidoti lowered iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of iRobot in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of iRobot in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.47.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.71 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 5.90%. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in iRobot in the second quarter valued at $111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iRobot by 74.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in iRobot in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in iRobot in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iRobot in the second quarter valued at $227,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stair.

