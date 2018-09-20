Iridium Communications Sees Unusually High Options Volume (IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,288 put options on the company. This is an increase of 914% compared to the typical volume of 127 put options.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. ValuEngine raised Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.75 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Finally, Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Monday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

IRDM stock opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.84. Iridium Communications has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $134.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.54 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 36.66%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO S. Scott Smith sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $70,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 221,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,433,942.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Hickey sold 13,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $253,761.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,965.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,371 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,326 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 143.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 838,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 494,515 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 137.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 113,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 65,835 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $433,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 18,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of things (IoT) services.

