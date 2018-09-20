iPic Entertainment Inc (IPIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.38 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that iPic Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:IPIC) will announce sales of $33.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for iPic Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.96 million to $35.80 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that iPic Entertainment will report full-year sales of $147.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $143.95 million to $151.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $166.50 million per share, with estimates ranging from $165.19 million to $167.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow iPic Entertainment.

iPic Entertainment (NASDAQ:IPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $37.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.21 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IPIC shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of iPic Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iPic Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th.

NASDAQ:IPIC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 25,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,883. iPic Entertainment has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.97.

iPic Entertainment Inc operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates casual restaurants, farm-to-glass full-service bars, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining. It operates restaurants under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands.

