Investors Sell Shares of Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL) on Strength (GOOGL)

Traders sold shares of Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on strength during trading on Thursday. $344.72 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $517.28 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $172.56 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Alphabet Inc Class A had the 4th highest net out-flow for the day. Alphabet Inc Class A traded up $17.30 for the day and closed at $1,191.57

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised Alphabet Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Nomura started coverage on Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,313.72.

Get Alphabet Inc Class A alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $812.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.51 by $2.24. Alphabet Inc Class A had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 42.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 1,262.5% during the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, KHP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A during the first quarter valued at $124,000. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.