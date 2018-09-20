Investors Sell Broadcom (AVGO) on Strength (AVGO)

Traders sold shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $198.97 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $369.82 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $170.85 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Broadcom had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Broadcom traded up $6.65 for the day and closed at $239.73

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Broadcom from $325.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 58.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 18th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 48.95%.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.62, for a total transaction of $4,912,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $22,850,600. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

