Investors Buy Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $29.72 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $7.43 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $22.29 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, SPDR S&P Bank ETF had the 17th highest net in-flow for the day. SPDR S&P Bank ETF traded down ($0.16) for the day and closed at $48.09

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBE. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.