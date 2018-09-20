Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on HDFC Bank (HDB)

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 672 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,079% compared to the typical daily volume of 57 put options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 191.7% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4,389.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. 17.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

NYSE:HDB opened at $93.87 on Thursday. HDFC Bank has a twelve month low of $89.07 and a twelve month high of $112.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 18.32%. research analysts expect that HDFC Bank will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.