Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 20th (BRK, BT.A, CPC, FCCN, HVO, IGG, ITV, JUP, MTFB, PAF)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, September 20th:

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

Get Brooks Macdonald Group plc alerts:

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

City Pub Group (LON:CPC)

had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 205 ($2.67) to GBX 260 ($3.39). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

French Connection Group (LON:FCCN) had its target price trimmed by Numis Securities Ltd from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 60 ($0.78). Numis Securities Ltd currently has an add rating on the stock.

Hvivo (LON:HVO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

IG Group (LON:IGG) had its add rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

ITV (LON:ITV) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

ITV (LON:ITV) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 185 ($2.41) to GBX 180 ($2.34). Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

Motif Bio (LON:MTFB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities.

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

Quilter (LON:QLT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) had its corporate rating reiterated by analysts at Northland Securities.

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Northland Securities.

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.