Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 19.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,564 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 47,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Live Your Vision LLC increased its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Moller Financial Services increased its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 171,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 121,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter.

PHB opened at $18.56 on Thursday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $19.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st were paid a $0.0657 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%.

