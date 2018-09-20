Intrepid Potash (IPI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

IPI has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Intrepid Potash from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intrepid Potash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.13.

Shares of IPI stock opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $435.27 million, a P/E ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.11. Intrepid Potash has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.08 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intrepid Potash news, insider Robert P. Jornayvaz III purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,206,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,610. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III purchased 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $35,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,206,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,981,945. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 47,700 shares of company stock valued at $159,224 in the last ninety days. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 33,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 19,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 20,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 25,309 shares during the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Potash and Trio. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

