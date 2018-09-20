Intersect ENT Inc (XENT) Insider Sells $582,800.00 in Stock

Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) insider Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lisa D. Earnhardt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 15th, Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 20,000 shares of Intersect ENT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $530,200.00.

NASDAQ:XENT traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.10. The stock had a trading volume of 663 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,689. Intersect ENT Inc has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The company has a market capitalization of $915.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.32 and a beta of 0.56.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Intersect ENT’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 565.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 81.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XENT. BidaskClub raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Intersect ENT from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

