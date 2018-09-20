InterDigital (IDCC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. National Securities initiated coverage on InterDigital in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on InterDigital in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.40.

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $79.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. InterDigital has a fifty-two week low of $69.32 and a fifty-two week high of $85.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.98.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. InterDigital had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $69.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that InterDigital will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in InterDigital by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in InterDigital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $655,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in InterDigital by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 16,945 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in InterDigital by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Management bought a new stake in InterDigital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,936,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It offers technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

