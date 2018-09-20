Integrated Asset Management Corp (IAM) Director Buys C$12,125.35 in Stock

Integrated Asset Management Corp (TSE:IAM) Director John Robertson bought 6,155 shares of Integrated Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,125.35.

John Robertson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 11th, John Robertson bought 2,250 shares of Integrated Asset Management stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,600.00.

On Thursday, June 21st, John Robertson bought 1,600 shares of Integrated Asset Management stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,464.00.

Shares of Integrated Asset Management stock traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, reaching C$1.96. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,279. Integrated Asset Management Corp has a 52 week low of C$1.35 and a 52 week high of C$2.01.

Integrated Asset Management (TSE:IAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.49 million for the quarter. Integrated Asset Management had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 13.28%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. This is a boost from Integrated Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 15th.

Integrated Asset Management Company Profile

Integrated Asset Management Corp. operates as an alternative asset investment management company. The company provides investors with private equity, private corporate debt, managed futures, hedge funds, real estate investment management, property management and leasing, and merchant banking. It offers alternative asset class management to institutional, pension, and private clients.

