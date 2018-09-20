Intec Pharma (NTEC) Shares Up 0%

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) shares shot up 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $4.35. 4,673 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 90,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTEC. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 target price on shares of Intec Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. HC Wainwright set a $16.00 target price on shares of Intec Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

The firm has a market cap of $124.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.63% of the company’s stock.

Intec Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTEC)

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

