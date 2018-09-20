Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Insider Sells $16,510,177.41 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Joe Allanson sold 104,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $16,510,177.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,309,159.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Joe Allanson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 27th, Joe Allanson sold 272 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total value of $41,216.16.

On Thursday, August 23rd, Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total value of $47,555.29.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $152.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $92.11 and a 52-week high of $158.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 344.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.27.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,621,104 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,224,319,000 after buying an additional 3,066,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,655,653 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,091,032,000 after buying an additional 2,212,408 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13,535.6% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,814,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 1,801,321 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13,746.1% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,034,856 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $141,154,000 after buying an additional 1,027,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 14.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,533,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,027,545,000 after buying an additional 961,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $153.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.97.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

