Insider Selling: Redrow plc (RDW) Insider Sells 29,903 Shares of Stock

Redrow plc (LON:RDW) insider Barbara Richmond sold 29,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 591 ($7.70), for a total transaction of £176,726.73 ($230,202.85).

Shares of RDW stock opened at GBX 599.50 ($7.81) on Thursday. Redrow plc has a 1 year low of GBX 488 ($6.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 673.50 ($8.77).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This is a positive change from Redrow’s previous dividend of $9.00. This represents a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RDW shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.12) price objective on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Redrow in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 650 ($8.47) price objective on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 765 ($9.96) price objective on shares of Redrow in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Redrow in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 662 ($8.62) price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 672 ($8.75) to GBX 622 ($8.10) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 694.08 ($9.04).

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

