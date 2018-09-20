Insider Selling: Redrow plc (RDW) Insider Sells 29,903 Shares of Stock

Redrow plc (LON:RDW) insider Barbara Richmond sold 29,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 591 ($7.70), for a total transaction of £176,726.73 ($230,202.85).
Shares of RDW stock opened at GBX 599.50 ($7.81) on Thursday. Redrow plc has a 1 year low of GBX 488 ($6.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 673.50 ($8.77).
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This is a positive change from Redrow’s previous dividend of $9.00. This represents a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th.
About Redrow
Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.
