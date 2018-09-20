Insider Selling: New Relic Inc (NEWR) CFO Sells $2,506,296.47 in Stock

New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) CFO Mark Sachleben sold 23,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $2,506,296.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,451.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mark Sachleben also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 6th, Mark Sachleben sold 7,500 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.20, for a total transaction of $736,500.00.

On Monday, August 20th, Mark Sachleben sold 3,437 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $342,531.42.

On Thursday, August 16th, Mark Sachleben sold 3,370 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $344,312.90.

On Monday, August 13th, Mark Sachleben sold 15,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.35, for a total transaction of $1,580,250.00.

On Thursday, August 9th, Mark Sachleben sold 7,500 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $770,625.00.

On Monday, July 16th, Mark Sachleben sold 22,500 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,401,650.00.

On Thursday, July 5th, Mark Sachleben sold 7,500 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total transaction of $759,300.00.

On Wednesday, June 20th, Mark Sachleben sold 1,114 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $122,540.00.

Shares of NEWR opened at $98.79 on Thursday. New Relic Inc has a one year low of $46.24 and a one year high of $114.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -133.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. New Relic had a negative net margin of 9.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $108.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.09 million. research analysts forecast that New Relic Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEWR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of New Relic from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Friday, June 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Argus started coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of New Relic by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,288,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,772,000 after acquiring an additional 731,705 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,091,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,744,000 after buying an additional 669,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 735,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,977,000 after buying an additional 58,817 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,051,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 545,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,849,000 after buying an additional 131,821 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

