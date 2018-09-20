Insider Selling: Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (LBRT) Director Sells 2,491,160 Shares of Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 2,491,160 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $47,232,393.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

LBRT stock opened at $21.43 on Thursday. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $628.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.64 million. research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 5th. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LBRT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth about $368,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth about $770,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 7,661.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 100,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth about $7,403,000.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It provides its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

