Insider Selling: Green Dot Co. (GDOT) CEO Sells 9,860 Shares of Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) CEO Steven W. Streit sold 9,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $858,017.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,125,038.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE GDOT traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.64. 388,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,839. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 55.47 and a beta of 0.75. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $47.36 and a 12 month high of $91.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $258.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.18 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently commented on GDOT shares. BTIG Research cut Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their target price on Green Dot to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pro-consumer bank holding company that provides personal banking for the masses. It operates through two segments, Account Services and Processing, and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit as account programs, such reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer checking accounts, small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.
Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?
Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.