Insider Selling: Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.62, for a total value of $4,772,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $244.17. 79,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,913,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.94. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $197.46 and a 52 week high of $285.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 58.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 18th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 48.95%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. MKM Partners cut their target price on Broadcom to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Benchmark started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Longbow Research started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $320.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Broadcom from $310.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $104,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $109,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $109,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

