Insider Buying: Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS) Director Acquires C$64,900.00 in Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (TSE:KFS) (NYSE:KFS) Director Joseph David Stilwell bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.95 per share, with a total value of C$64,900.00.

Joseph David Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 12th, Joseph David Stilwell bought 69,169 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.78 per share, with a total value of C$192,289.82.

Kingsway Financial Services stock opened at C$3.86 on Thursday. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 52-week low of C$2.83 and a 52-week high of C$7.60.

Kingsway Financial Services (TSE:KFS) (NYSE:KFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of C$17.64 million during the quarter.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft.

