Insider Buying: Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS) Director Acquires C$64,900.00 in Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (TSE:KFS) (NYSE:KFS) Director Joseph David Stilwell bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.95 per share, with a total value of C$64,900.00.
Joseph David Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 12th, Joseph David Stilwell bought 69,169 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.78 per share, with a total value of C$192,289.82.
Kingsway Financial Services stock opened at C$3.86 on Thursday. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 52-week low of C$2.83 and a 52-week high of C$7.60.
About Kingsway Financial Services
Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft.
