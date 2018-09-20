Insider Buying: Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) CFO Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) CFO Paul Herendeen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.61 per share, with a total value of $226,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BHC opened at $24.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of -0.43. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $27.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 27.83% and a negative net margin of 20.60%. equities research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point View Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,132,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,974,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,494,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,886,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,474,000. Institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Bausch Health Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bausch Health Companies to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. It offers dermatology products that treat a range of conditions, including actinic keratosis, acne, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, cold sores, athlete's foot, nail fungus, and other dermatoses, as well as provides aesthetic medical devices, which address various conditions, including facial wrinkles, acne, pigmentation conditions, body sculpting, skin tightening, and laser hair removal.

