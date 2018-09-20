Innoviva Inc (INVA) Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,913 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 8.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 641,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after buying an additional 49,241 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 80.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 215,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 96,490 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 23.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 170,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 32,907 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 5.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Innoviva in a report on Monday, June 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Innoviva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA opened at $15.17 on Thursday. Innoviva Inc has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 26.39, a current ratio of 26.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 2.26.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Innoviva had a net margin of 70.01% and a negative return on equity of 83.69%. The firm had revenue of $67.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Innoviva Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Innoviva news, VP Theodore J. Jr. Witek sold 8,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $120,076.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 256,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,546.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI); ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI); and TRELEGY ELLIPTA (the combination FF/UMEC/VI).

