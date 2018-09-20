Innodata Inc (INOD) Major Shareholder Nauman Sabeeh Toor Buys 26,107 Shares

Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) major shareholder Nauman Sabeeh Toor acquired 26,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $33,678.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 338,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,991.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Nauman Sabeeh Toor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 12th, Nauman Sabeeh Toor acquired 20,000 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $24,600.00.

On Friday, August 10th, Nauman Sabeeh Toor acquired 34,975 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $42,319.75.

On Monday, July 30th, Nauman Sabeeh Toor acquired 20,000 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $23,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 1st, Nauman Sabeeh Toor acquired 20,011 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $23,012.65.

Shares of INOD stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.35. 16,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Innodata Inc has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $1.60.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innodata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innodata stock. Luzich Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,876,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559,624 shares during the period. Innodata accounts for approximately 1.8% of Luzich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Luzich Partners LLC owned 7.25% of Innodata worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc, a digital services and solutions company, provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Innodata Advanced Data Solutions (IADS), and Media Intelligence Solutions (MIS). The DDS segment produces and distributes e-books; develops new digital information products; and provides operational support services for existing digital information products and systems, including content aggregation, extraction, encoding, indexing and abstracting, fabrication, and distribution.

