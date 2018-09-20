Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts

Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report issued on Monday, September 17th. Boenning Scattergood analyst M. Ross anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IRT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $10.63.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $46.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.47 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.19%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $631,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 158,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,484 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 16.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 90,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 29.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 19,513 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 98.63%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,860 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

