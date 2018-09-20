Incyte (INCY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on INCY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Incyte from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Incyte from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Incyte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 target price on shares of Incyte and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.51.

Get Incyte alerts:

Shares of INCY opened at $67.25 on Monday. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $60.22 and a fifty-two week high of $118.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 105.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. Incyte had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $521.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $43,232.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $732,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,606 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,332. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 128.5% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,284,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,067,000 after buying an additional 2,409,374 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Incyte by 2,263.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,299,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,078,000 after buying an additional 1,244,673 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 146.5% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 996,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,756,000 after buying an additional 592,132 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Incyte in the second quarter valued at about $29,346,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Incyte by 45.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 854,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,284,000 after buying an additional 267,057 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States. It offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.