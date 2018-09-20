ImmunoGen (IMGN) Shares Gap Up to $8.71

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.53, but opened at $8.71. ImmunoGen shares last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 2175723 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IMGN. Guggenheim began coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. BidaskClub raised ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.95.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Anna Berkenblit sold 5,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $55,350.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 138,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,345.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 26.9% during the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 12,315,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 24.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,436,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,732 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 34.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,704,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,796 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 35.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,525,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 93.1% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,904,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, as well as coltuximab ravtansine, a CD19-targeting ADC, which is in Phase II trial for DLBCL.

