ImmuCell (ICCC) Upgraded to C at TheStreet

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered ImmuCell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICCC opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. ImmuCell has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ImmuCell stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.62% of ImmuCell worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ImmuCell

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company primarily offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn calves.

