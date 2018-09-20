Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 151.0% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 277.2% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $146.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.24. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.45 and a 52 week high of $179.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.97. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 56.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.85 per share, with a total value of $250,431.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ITW. Zacks Investment Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $152.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.53.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

