Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 151.0% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 277.2% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.
Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $146.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.24. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.45 and a 52 week high of $179.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.
Illinois Tool Works announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.34%.
In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.85 per share, with a total value of $250,431.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several research firms recently commented on ITW. Zacks Investment Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $152.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.53.
Illinois Tool Works Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
