IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) Shares Bought by TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,544,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,514 shares during the period. IHS Markit comprises about 1.0% of TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $79,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in IHS Markit by 5,788.6% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the first quarter worth about $186,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $1,299,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,854.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $104,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,959.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,050,000 shares of company stock worth $106,724,750 in the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFO opened at $54.34 on Thursday. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.77.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

