i3 Verticals (IIIV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ IIIV opened at $22.19 on Monday. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $23.99.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.41 million. i3 Verticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other i3 Verticals news, Director David K. Morgan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $31,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Maple acquired 5,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $74,997.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,294,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,372,000. Crosslink Capital Inc. acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,885,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,619,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,369,000. Institutional investors own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

