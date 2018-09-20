HyreCar Inc (HYRE) Insider Buys $14,750.00 in Stock

HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) insider Michael Furnari purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $14,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

HyreCar stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.26. 146,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,041. HyreCar Inc has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

Get HyreCar alerts:

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HyreCar stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of HyreCar at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with DriveItAway. HyreCar Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.