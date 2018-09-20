Hydrogen Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $405,355.00 (HYDRO)

Hydrogen (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. During the last week, Hydrogen has traded 108.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hydrogen has a total market cap of $20.53 million and approximately $405,355.00 worth of Hydrogen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydrogen token can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Token Store, CoinEx and IDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005775 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000320 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00273576 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00151593 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000206 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008314 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $390.95 or 0.06097500 BTC.

Hydrogen Profile

Hydrogen’s genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydrogen’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,062,538,428 tokens. The official website for Hydrogen is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . Hydrogen’s official Twitter account is @HydrogenAPI . Hydrogen’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . The Reddit community for Hydrogen is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Hydrogen

Hydrogen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Token Store, Fatbtc, CoinEx, Mercatox, BitForex, DEx.top, IDEX, Upbit, BitMart and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydrogen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydrogen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydrogen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

