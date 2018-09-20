Hydro One Day Trading Volume Hits $324,090.00 (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. Hydro has a market cap of $10.13 million and $324,090.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro token can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges including Token Store, IDAX, Mercatox and BitMart. In the last week, Hydro has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005731 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000320 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00272233 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00151651 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000208 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008391 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.76 or 0.06122900 BTC.

Hydro Token Profile

Hydro’s launch date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,924,034,340 tokens. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, DEx.top, CoinEx, Mercatox, IDEX, IDAX, Fatbtc, Bittrex, Upbit, BitMart and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

