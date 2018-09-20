Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) Position Trimmed by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 22.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,952 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,310,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,439,000 after acquiring an additional 109,941 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 158,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,397 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,014,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.97 per share, for a total transaction of $197,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 20,166 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $665,881.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPP opened at $31.50 on Thursday. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.61.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.37). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $175.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently 50.25%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HPP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. DA Davidson set a $45.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a vertically integrated real estate Company focused on acquiring, repositioning, developing and operating high-quality office and state-of-the-art studio properties in select West Coast markets. Hudson Pacific invests across the risk-return spectrum, favoring opportunities where it can employ leasing, capital investment and management expertise to create value.

