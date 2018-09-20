HRT Financial LLC Invests $3.25 Million in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)

HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 75,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,000. iShares China Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of HRT Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $103,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $111,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $207,000.

NYSEARCA FXI opened at $42.54 on Thursday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.82 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

