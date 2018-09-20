HRT Financial LLC Invests $1.27 Million in Tesla Inc (TSLA)

HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,711 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,332,187 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,485,724,000 after buying an additional 1,089,377 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 74,343.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 583,634 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 582,850 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,171,801 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,517,269,000 after buying an additional 395,727 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $45,242,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 239.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,942 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $65,484,000 after buying an additional 134,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 1,875 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $671,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,813,518.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $369.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $291.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.54.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $299.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.73. Tesla Inc has a 12 month low of $244.59 and a 12 month high of $387.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 0.87.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.61) by $0.55. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 50.84% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

