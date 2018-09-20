HRT Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 8,220 NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,220 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,174,652,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,278,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $968,526,000 after purchasing an additional 463,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 71.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,508,068 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $878,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,818 shares in the last quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 35.4% in the first quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 2,895,549 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $338,779,000 after purchasing an additional 757,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 23.9% in the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,197,810 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $257,145,000 after purchasing an additional 424,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Mizuho raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.94.

NXPI stock opened at $92.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.82. NXP Semiconductors NV has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $125.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 10.35%. analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 24th.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

