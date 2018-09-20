HPM Partners LLC Raises Stake in BCE Inc. (BCE)

HPM Partners LLC grew its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 195.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 446,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,097,000 after buying an additional 295,795 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of BCE by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,215,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,930,000 after buying an additional 461,800 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 460.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 15,632 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of BCE by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 27,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 12,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BCE. Edward Jones raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $40.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.31. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.55%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services.

