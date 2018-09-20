HPM Partners LLC Has $288,000 Position in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LYG)

HPM Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,438 shares during the quarter. HPM Partners LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,973 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 700,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 18,258 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 1,066,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 19,037 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 48,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 301,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 20,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LYG. Zacks Investment Research cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Citigroup upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

LYG opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a PE ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4.21.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 15.05%. equities research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, and unsecured consumer lending products to personal and small business customers.

