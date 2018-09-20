Howard Hughes (HHC) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a $141.27 rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Howard Hughes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Howard Hughes from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Hughes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Howard Hughes presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.33.
Shares of HHC stock opened at $125.23 on Tuesday. Howard Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $114.67 and a fifty-two week high of $142.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 80.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.
In other Howard Hughes news, insider Paul H. Layne sold 4,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $675,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,019,069. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 13,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.09, for a total value of $1,711,856.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 11,922 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $3,929,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.
About Howard Hughes
The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Master Planned Communities, Operating Assets, and Strategic Developments. The Master Planned Communities segment develops and sells residential and commercial land.
