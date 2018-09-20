Howard Hughes (HHC) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a $141.27 rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Howard Hughes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Howard Hughes from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Hughes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Howard Hughes presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.33.

Shares of HHC stock opened at $125.23 on Tuesday. Howard Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $114.67 and a fifty-two week high of $142.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 80.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.87 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 1.99%. Howard Hughes’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Howard Hughes will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Howard Hughes news, insider Paul H. Layne sold 4,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $675,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,019,069. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 13,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.09, for a total value of $1,711,856.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 11,922 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $3,929,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Master Planned Communities, Operating Assets, and Strategic Developments. The Master Planned Communities segment develops and sells residential and commercial land.

