Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI) Shares Sold by BlueMountain Capital Management LLC

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 72.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at about $249,000. 51.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Orix Hlhz Holding Llc sold 12,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $623,203.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 869,153 shares of company stock worth $42,081,369. 80.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $46.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.47. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $53.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 30th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.19%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.