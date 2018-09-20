Hostelworld Group (HSW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $203.50

Shares of Hostelworld Group PLC (LON:HSW) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 203.50 ($2.65) and last traded at GBX 210 ($2.74), with a volume of 33050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 213.50 ($2.78).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSW. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.95) price objective on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 422 ($5.50) price objective on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Hostelworld Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 420 ($5.47) to GBX 270 ($3.52) in a research report on Monday, September 3rd.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

Hostelworld Group Plc operates an online hostel-booking platform worldwide. The company provides software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld flagship brand, as well as under the Hostelbookers and Hostels.com brands.

