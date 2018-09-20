Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Reduces Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94.3% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.0% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $267.60 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $227.86 and a one year high of $268.05.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

