Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Acquires Shares of 89,835 ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT (IXUS)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT (BMV:IXUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 89,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,000. ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT comprises 2.2% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. owned about 0.07% of ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT by 14.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,159,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,966,000 after acquiring an additional 10,295,312 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT by 69.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,209,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,315 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT by 14.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,647,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,165,000 after acquiring an additional 332,233 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT by 7.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,913,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,041,000 after acquiring an additional 126,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,817,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,312,000 after acquiring an additional 119,063 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXUS stock opened at $60.22 on Thursday. ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT has a twelve month low of $1,050.00 and a twelve month high of $1,260.00.

