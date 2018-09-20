Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Hometrust Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

Get Hometrust Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Hometrust Bancshares stock opened at $29.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $555.26 million, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.31. Hometrust Bancshares has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.96 million. Hometrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.04%.

In other news, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard L. Sellinger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $293,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,983 shares in the company, valued at $966,401.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 247,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 8.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 2.7% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 960,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,041,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 108.3% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 59.1% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 127,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 47,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Hometrust Bancshares Company Profile

