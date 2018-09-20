HollyFrontier Corp (HFC) Position Reduced by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lessened its stake in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,861 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HFC. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,552,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,870,000 after buying an additional 754,562 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,174,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in HollyFrontier by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,605,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,846,000 after purchasing an additional 697,650 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in HollyFrontier by 2,488.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 506,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,691,000 after purchasing an additional 487,363 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in HollyFrontier by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,959,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,107,000 after purchasing an additional 473,166 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.18.

NYSE:HFC opened at $65.50 on Thursday. HollyFrontier Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.18). HollyFrontier had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Corp will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.90%.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

