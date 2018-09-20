HODL Bucks Trading Down 3.1% Over Last Week (HDLB)

HODL Bucks (CURRENCY:HDLB) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One HODL Bucks token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HODL Bucks has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. HODL Bucks has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of HODL Bucks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007460 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015335 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000324 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00274207 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00152800 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000205 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008588 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $408.26 or 0.06295674 BTC.

About HODL Bucks

The official website for HODL Bucks is www.hodlbucks.com . HODL Bucks’ official Twitter account is @hodlbucks

Buying and Selling HODL Bucks

HODL Bucks can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HODL Bucks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HODL Bucks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HODL Bucks using one of the exchanges listed above.

