HM Payson & Co. Has $1.70 Million Stake in WEX Inc (WEX)

HM Payson & Co. grew its position in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of WEX by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, HPM Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts:

In other WEX news, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,099 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.47, for a total value of $207,128.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,147.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 5,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,783,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,461,862 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEX opened at $193.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.74. WEX Inc has a 52-week low of $110.51 and a 52-week high of $203.49.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. WEX had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $370.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that WEX Inc will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WEX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of WEX from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of WEX to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.60.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.